The Easy Trick For Added Flavor On Your Next Ice Cream Sundae
In the Venn diagram of childhood cravings and adulthood indulgence, you will likely find an ice cream sundae somewhere in the overlapping area. No matter how old you are, this dessert can always make the most ordinary moment feel like a celebration; the plainest days turn monumental. The secret to that timeless joy is nothing out of the ordinary, just colorful scoops of ice cream drowning in chocolate syrup, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and for the grand finale, rainbow sprinkles and maraschino cherries. You wouldn't need much else with this already spectacular lineup, unless it's toasted nuts we're talking about.
That moment when you're lapping up chillingly cold ice cream, smoothly melting away, feeling chopped nuts boldly cutting through can be such a delightful surprise. They sneak in with that signature crunch, satisfyingly sturdy, shattering a rustic, nutty taste onto your taste buds. The roasted undertone — subtly smoky and warm — makes for a gorgeous depth, especially when juxtaposed against the ice cream's cooling sweetness. It's a back-and-forth between contrasting elements, a little dance that keeps you intrigued enough to dive back in one spoonful after another. Upgrading your ice cream sundae comes down to the smallest details, the most nuanced ingredients, and toasted nuts fit the bill perfectly.
Ice cream sundaes just got a lot more exciting
At the end of the day, ice cream sundae is all about personal enjoyment, so go with your favorite types of nuts. It can be toasted almonds, accompanied by crumbles of almond cookies, and if you're in the mood for a little liqueur, amaretto-laced ice cream. Or perhaps you would like pine nuts instead, where buttery hints lurk in every bite. Toasted into salty perfection, peanuts are easily a star when sprinkled over coconut ice cream, even more so when they are paired with coconut flakes. Toasted pistachios, in particular, are a prominent staple in Middle Eastern desserts. Get inspired by trying them with chocolate ice cream for a spin on the viral Dubai chocolate, a drizzle of rosewater, or dapple with saffron or cinnamon for a unique heat. Of course, you can also lean into the nuts' Italian influence and pair them with pistachio or caramel gelato and pistachio paste, for a different, but no less enjoyable, interpretation.
If you make the ice cream from scratch, this is also an opportunity to elevate the dessert right from within. A brown butter and pecan ice cream, for example, could not be any more stunning when turned into a decadent, caramel-laden sundae. Roasted hazelnuts, with their caramelized edges and praline-like aroma, would also make for a stunning base. And you don't need to stick only to vanilla ice cream. Experiment with different flavors that typically mesh well with nuts, such as dulce de leche, coffee, or even horchata, and discover horizons you never thought were possible with ice cream sundaes.