The Easy Trick For Added Flavor On Your Next Ice Cream Sundae

At the end of the day, ice cream sundae is all about personal enjoyment, so go with your favorite types of nuts. It can be toasted almonds, accompanied by crumbles of almond cookies, and if you're in the mood for a little liqueur, amaretto-laced ice cream. Or perhaps you would like pine nuts instead, where buttery hints lurk in every bite. Toasted into salty perfection, peanuts are easily a star when sprinkled over coconut ice cream, even more so when they are paired with coconut flakes. Toasted pistachios, in particular, are a prominent staple in Middle Eastern desserts. Get inspired by trying them with chocolate ice cream for a spin on the viral Dubai chocolate, a drizzle of rosewater, or dapple with saffron or cinnamon for a unique heat. Of course, you can also lean into the nuts' Italian influence and pair them with pistachio or caramel gelato and pistachio paste, for a different, but no less enjoyable, interpretation.

If you make the ice cream from scratch, this is also an opportunity to elevate the dessert right from within. A brown butter and pecan ice cream, for example, could not be any more stunning when turned into a decadent, caramel-laden sundae. Roasted hazelnuts, with their caramelized edges and praline-like aroma, would also make for a stunning base. And you don't need to stick only to vanilla ice cream. Experiment with different flavors that typically mesh well with nuts, such as dulce de leche, coffee, or even horchata, and discover horizons you never thought were possible with ice cream sundaes.