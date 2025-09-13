This Quick And Cozy Fall Pastry Uses Canned Crescent Dough And Apples

When summer winds down and fall begins, it's time for warming desserts, cozy coffees, and pumpkin-spiced everything. It's also the start of apple season, which means using the best of the season's produce to make delicious pastries. There will be time enough for apple pies, fritters, and sugared donuts; if you want an autumnal pastry right now, all you really need is canned crescent dough.

Apple crescent rolls, like the ones Toni Okamoto shared on YouTube, are a delicious cross between a croissant, a hand pie, and a turnover, with a fraction of the work. They're sweet, gooey, and lightly spiced, and the softness of the apples is perfectly balanced with the chewiness of the roll. If you've ever had apple dumplings made with crescent rolls, the idea is similar, just with the sugar mixture on the inside rather than poured on top.

All you need to do is chop up some apples and mix some brown sugar with your favorite fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. You can also try adding some cardamom, ground ginger, or cloves. Pumpkin pie spice would work beautifully, as would allspice. You could even get creative and try using some herbs like rosemary or marjoram. Just take some inspiration from the best apple dessert recipes, and pick your poison.