Transform Canned Chili With Just This One Crispy Topping

There's little else to satisfy quite like a bowl of hearty chili. You can make it with beef, turkey, veggies, or beans (or no beans), and it will appeal to a wide range of palates, with every spoonful more fulfilling than the one before it. When time is of the essence, there are a number of perfectly portioned canned chili brands to make your indulgence all the more convenient. If you want to amp up this canned food with even more pleasing taste and texture, add a generous helping of crumbled crispy cooked bacon on top.

Crumbled bacon is one of the best toppings for better chili for its natural smoky flavor and versatility. With so many different styles of bacon to choose from, this cured meat is the answer to enhancing a basic bowl of canned chili with even more complementary essence. No matter what brand of the canned stuff you're enjoying, there's a batch of crisped-up bacon that will make the ultimate pairing to it.

You can prepare your favorite type of bacon in the oven, on the stovetop, or even in the air fryer depending on your time and desired level of effort. Making sure that the bacon has reached a properly crunchy consistency is vital to using it as a topping. This will both add more flavor to your canned chili and provide a crave-worthy variance in texture against the tenderness of the chili ingredients. This tip works with just about any chili and bacon duo you can imagine.