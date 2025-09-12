This Discontinued Oreo Cookie Flavor Was A Twist On A Classic Childhood Snack And Definitely Deserves A Comeback

Online snack reviewers and content creators were quick to release reviews for the coveted PB&J Oreos, and they were honestly pretty mixed. Unique flavors aren't going to hit everybody's taste buds the same, which is probably a big reason why they're limited-edition or discontinued in the first place. But those that loved the PB&J Oreos really loved them, with one reviewer on YouTube describing them as the "best Oreo in a while ... You need them in your life." Across the board, those who tried them were surprised at the boldness of the jelly-flavored creme. Many reviews pointed out that the jelly was the first flavor they tasted while the peanut butter slowly crept up at the end, which is an undeniably impressive feat on Oreo's part, as peanut butter tends to dominate anything it's put in. It was also noted by many that the PB&J Oreos were a lot sweeter than the original.

If you're craving that yummy peanut butter, jelly, and Oreo cookie combo, there are a few things you can try to fill the hole that PB&J Oreos have left in your heart. First, Peanut Butter Oreos are still widely available, so you can simply add a dollop of your favorite jelly to the mix. The regular Peanut Butter Oreos are made with chocolate cookies, though, so that wouldn't be an exact dupe for the discontinued PB&J flavor. Another option that requires a little more elbow grease would be to make these decadent peanut butter and tart cherry blondies and top with crumbled vanilla Oreos. Not only are these reminiscent of the peanut butter, jelly, and vanilla cookies flavors of the discontinued Oreos, but they make a great year-round dessert.