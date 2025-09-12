This Discontinued Oreo Cookie Flavor Was A Twist On A Classic Childhood Snack And Definitely Deserves A Comeback
The Oreo cookie has been a beloved snack for over one hundred years, yet it still maintains unmatched in its ability to be modified, improved upon, and creatively warped into tons of different flavors and variations. Throughout those years of innovation, several limited-edition cookies have come and gone, leaving fans disappointed and missing the flavors of Oreos past.
There are plenty of limited-edition or discontinued Oreo flavors that are deserving of a comeback, but we are particularly fond of the PB&J Oreos from 2017. Inspired by the classic American peanut butter and jelly sandwich, these Oreos, which started as a Kroger-exclusive, featured a half-and-half split of peanut butter and jelly cremes sandwiched between vanilla cookies. It was a delicious pairing — two nostalgic childhood snack icons coming together in one harmonious sweet treat. It was a flavor that diehard Oreo fans were clearly waiting for, too, with DIY PB&J Oreos made by scraping the crème from a Peanut Butter Oreo and stacking it with the crème from a Berry Burst Ice Cream flavor Oreo created years before the cookie was released.
What did reviewers say about the limited-edition PB&J Oreos?
Online snack reviewers and content creators were quick to release reviews for the coveted PB&J Oreos, and they were honestly pretty mixed. Unique flavors aren't going to hit everybody's taste buds the same, which is probably a big reason why they're limited-edition or discontinued in the first place. But those that loved the PB&J Oreos really loved them, with one reviewer on YouTube describing them as the "best Oreo in a while ... You need them in your life." Across the board, those who tried them were surprised at the boldness of the jelly-flavored creme. Many reviews pointed out that the jelly was the first flavor they tasted while the peanut butter slowly crept up at the end, which is an undeniably impressive feat on Oreo's part, as peanut butter tends to dominate anything it's put in. It was also noted by many that the PB&J Oreos were a lot sweeter than the original.
If you're craving that yummy peanut butter, jelly, and Oreo cookie combo, there are a few things you can try to fill the hole that PB&J Oreos have left in your heart. First, Peanut Butter Oreos are still widely available, so you can simply add a dollop of your favorite jelly to the mix. The regular Peanut Butter Oreos are made with chocolate cookies, though, so that wouldn't be an exact dupe for the discontinued PB&J flavor. Another option that requires a little more elbow grease would be to make these decadent peanut butter and tart cherry blondies and top with crumbled vanilla Oreos. Not only are these reminiscent of the peanut butter, jelly, and vanilla cookies flavors of the discontinued Oreos, but they make a great year-round dessert.