Add This Creamy Element To Fire-Roasted Salsa To Balance The Smoky Heat

To minimize heat in a zesty fire-roasted salsa, you only need about half of a ripe avocado. Simply cut it into cubes — small or large, depending on preference — and spoon it directly on top of the salsa. That's right, you don't even need to stir it; although you definitely can. Otherwise, use more if you like, or serve avocado on the side if you're feeding a group. However, be mindful of the avocado going brown inside the salsa. Lime juice should help prevent this, but you might want to add an extra squeeze to make sure the cubes are fully coated.

Another game-changing ingredient you should add to fire-roasted salsa is honey. It can also help tame spiciness by adding a touch of sweetness that isn't as overpowering as straight sugar. If you're still struggling, dairy is especially useful at battling capsaicin. So, adding a dollop of sour cream to a taco alongside salsa will go a long way, much like pouring on a little queso. And who doesn't want to serve up some perfect homemade queso alongside a fresh salsa?

This spice-reducing trick of introducing avocado will work with any homemade or store-bought salsa. Avocados will help boost complexity and bulk up your recipes, too. You'll even get some great added nutrients like vitamin C and magnesium, as well as beneficial antioxidants – that's enough to counteract all of the other rich ingredients, right?