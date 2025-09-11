Give Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding A Cozy Pumpkin-Spiced Glow-Up For Fall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fall is a time for cozy recipes, warming spices, and gathering together with friends and loved ones to share in the autumnal vibes. Between appetizers, desserts, and entrees, there's no limit to the fantastic fall foods you can create. There are also plenty of ways to take standard dishes and tweak some of the ingredients to accommodate pumpkin spice flavors in favor of the most popular decorative gourd of the season. For example, you can enjoy Tasting Table's very own cinnamon roll bread pudding recipe and infuse it with a perfect portion of pumpkin flavor for even more festive fun. The options range from light and easy to outrageously decadent.

The simplest elements of a basic bread pudding include cubes of bread, beaten eggs, milk, butter, sugar, and cinnamon. This is an excellent use for leftover bread of just about any kind to prevent food waste. With that said, there is no limit to the number of different ingredient swaps, upgrades, and additions you can make to fully theme your next dish of bread pudding to the fall season.

You can even give bread pudding a sweet twist by using a rich loaf of pumpkin bread alongside cinnamon rolls as the base of your dessert, creating a truly rich final product. With options to update your bread base, mix-ins, and toppings, there's a great deal of pumpkin spice goodness to go around. It's time to spice up your dessert with a little creativity.