Give Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding A Cozy Pumpkin-Spiced Glow-Up For Fall
Fall is a time for cozy recipes, warming spices, and gathering together with friends and loved ones to share in the autumnal vibes. Between appetizers, desserts, and entrees, there's no limit to the fantastic fall foods you can create. There are also plenty of ways to take standard dishes and tweak some of the ingredients to accommodate pumpkin spice flavors in favor of the most popular decorative gourd of the season. For example, you can enjoy Tasting Table's very own cinnamon roll bread pudding recipe and infuse it with a perfect portion of pumpkin flavor for even more festive fun. The options range from light and easy to outrageously decadent.
The simplest elements of a basic bread pudding include cubes of bread, beaten eggs, milk, butter, sugar, and cinnamon. This is an excellent use for leftover bread of just about any kind to prevent food waste. With that said, there is no limit to the number of different ingredient swaps, upgrades, and additions you can make to fully theme your next dish of bread pudding to the fall season.
You can even give bread pudding a sweet twist by using a rich loaf of pumpkin bread alongside cinnamon rolls as the base of your dessert, creating a truly rich final product. With options to update your bread base, mix-ins, and toppings, there's a great deal of pumpkin spice goodness to go around. It's time to spice up your dessert with a little creativity.
Sprucing up your cinnamon roll bread pudding with pumpkin spice
There's a lot of room to play with pumpkin flavors in your next batch of cinnamon roll bread pudding, and you certainly don't have to limit yourself to just one. Let the fall fusion flow as you sprinkle a generous portion of Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice seasoning to your cinnamon roll bread pudding. You can even whip up a homemade batch of freshly ground pumpkin pie spice yourself. Make your own pumpkin spice-infused syrup or grab a store-bought version to drizzle over the freshly baked dish for extra sweetness.
Mix up the fall flavors by adding a can of pumpkin pie filling or swapping in some cinnamon apples, both of which will certainly complement the cinnamon roll base. Don't be afraid to fold in dried fruits and chopped nuts other than pecans before baking the dessert, too, for some variance in texture. If you make a batch of pumpkin pie spice compound butter, it will do wonders to keep your cinnamon roll bread pudding both moist and flavorful.
As for serving, cut a piece of your pumpkin-infused cinnamon rolls bread pudding while it's still warm and put it in a bowl with a hefty scoop of ALDENS Organic Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream or your favorite brand. A dollop –- or more! –- of whipped cream or crème fraîche would also make a lovely finishing touch. Keep in mind that, with sweets like these, sharing is caring.