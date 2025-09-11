Avoid Flavor Mix-Ups At Coca-Cola Freestyle Drink Fountains With This Quick Tip

Coca-Cola Freestyle machines are like a playground for soda lovers. With more than 100 flavor options at your fingertips, you can go classic with a simple Coke, add a splash of cherry, or build your own one-of-a-kind concoction (there are so many good flavors of Coke, after all). The only downside is that sometimes the flavors don't stay in their lanes. If you've ever gone in for a crisp Sprite only to taste a little leftover Fanta Orange or Coke Vanilla, you know how frustrating — and surprising — that first sip can be.

The culprit isn't the machine itself, but the shared spout where all those flavors are dispensed. Each time a new soda flows through, a small amount of the previous drink can linger in the nozzle. That leftover liquid has just enough kick to sneak into your fresh pour, leaving you with a flavor mashup you didn't ask for. But don't you worry your soda-loving mind — there's a simple trick that solves the problem every time: flush the spout with water before filling your cup.

Freestyle machines have a water option on the menu. By selecting it and letting the nozzle run for just a few seconds, you're essentially rinsing out the remnants of whatever flavor came before. Think of it like clearing a straw before taking a drink — you want the clean, intended taste, not the leftovers. Once you've flushed the spout, you can confidently pour your soda without worrying about an accidental flavor twist.