Avoid Flavor Mix-Ups At Coca-Cola Freestyle Drink Fountains With This Quick Tip
Coca-Cola Freestyle machines are like a playground for soda lovers. With more than 100 flavor options at your fingertips, you can go classic with a simple Coke, add a splash of cherry, or build your own one-of-a-kind concoction (there are so many good flavors of Coke, after all). The only downside is that sometimes the flavors don't stay in their lanes. If you've ever gone in for a crisp Sprite only to taste a little leftover Fanta Orange or Coke Vanilla, you know how frustrating — and surprising — that first sip can be.
The culprit isn't the machine itself, but the shared spout where all those flavors are dispensed. Each time a new soda flows through, a small amount of the previous drink can linger in the nozzle. That leftover liquid has just enough kick to sneak into your fresh pour, leaving you with a flavor mashup you didn't ask for. But don't you worry your soda-loving mind — there's a simple trick that solves the problem every time: flush the spout with water before filling your cup.
Freestyle machines have a water option on the menu. By selecting it and letting the nozzle run for just a few seconds, you're essentially rinsing out the remnants of whatever flavor came before. Think of it like clearing a straw before taking a drink — you want the clean, intended taste, not the leftovers. Once you've flushed the spout, you can confidently pour your soda without worrying about an accidental flavor twist.
The best times to use this trick
You might not always need a rinse, but there are times when it pays to be extra careful. Switching from a dark soda to a lighter drink, like Sprite from Diet Coke, is a prime example. A little bit of cola syrup left behind can overpower those subtler flavors. The same goes for mixing in flavored waters or unsweetened teas — they pick up hints of sweetness easily. Even if you're sticking to the same drink but haven't used the machine for a while, running water first helps clear out any syrup that may have settled.
Of course, one of the perks of a Freestyle fountain is experimentation. If you love mixing flavors on purpose — say, combining Fanta Orange (one of the best orange sodas) with Coca-Cola or blending cherry syrup into Sprite (one of the best Sprite flavors out there) — you don't need to worry as much about rinsing. But when you want your drink to be pure and true to taste, this extra step saves you from surprises. After all, nobody wants a random splash of root beer showing up in their Hi-C.