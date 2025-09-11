It's True, Many British Beers Actually Rely On Fish Bladders To Get The Finished Product

Isinglass is made from the lining of a fish's swim bladder. The swim bladder is used to control a fish's buoyancy as it changes depths in the water. Once the bladder is harvested, it is dried and cleaned afterward producing a film. The film is then heated so that it forms a sticky substance — a collagen that has ended up as a key ingredient in multiple industries.

The isinglass collagen has protective properties and has been used in medical dressings, adhesives, and glues as well as a preservative for art. It's even been used by performers to coat the bottoms of their feet in order to pull off walking on hot coals. In terms of food, isinglass has been used both as a gelatin ingredient and as a preservative that keeps bacteria out and moisture in.

While the exact origin of using isinglass to clarify beer is unclear, one theory suggests that a fisherman used the swim bladder of a large catch to store his beer or wine (similar to how wine used to be kept in a skin). It's known that throughout history beer used to be more acidic, and that acidity would have caused some of the collagen from the bladder to dissolve into the beer, clarifying it. The difference in clarity would've been noticeable when poured. Another theory looks at the research of Pierre Pomet, who was cited in published works on isinglass in the late 1700s.