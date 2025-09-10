Turn An Abundance Of Pesto Into Ree Drummond's Creamy Feta Dip

What can't Ree Drummond do? The Pioneer Woman has a knack for turning even the simplest ingredients into something magical. If you've ever found yourself staring at a jar of pesto, wondering what else you could do with it, this creamy feta dip is your answer. It's practically effortless, and just three ingredients: feta, Greek yogurt, and that jar of pesto you've been hoarding.

The beauty of this recipe isn't just in its simplicity. It's the type of dip that makes you feel like a kitchen wizard without breaking a sweat — just crumble 6 ounces of feta, add about ⅓ cup of Greek yogurt, and ¼ cup of pesto, then blend until smooth. Greek yogurt gives it a silky, tangy base, feta adds a sharp, savory punch, and pesto ties it all together with that irresistible herby richness. Mix them together, and voilà — you've got a dip that feels decadent but takes less than five minutes to make.

And the best part? You're not just making something tasty — you're ahead of a growing trend. Simple, flavorful dips are more popular than ever, with people constantly looking for quick ways to elevate snacks and meals. After all, who doesn't love a dip that turns fresh veggies, crackers, or even just a bag of chips into a gourmet treat? With this recipe, leftover pesto never goes to waste, and you end up with a crowd pleaser that's as versatile as it is delicious.