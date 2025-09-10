The Unexpected Canned Food Gordon Ramsay Adds To His Famous Chicken Traybake
From Michelin-starred restaurants to television screens across the globe, Gordon Ramsay's culinary credentials are undisputed. The renowned chef understands better than anyone the power of good ingredients, even if they are canned beans that you keep in your pantry, overlooked all along. Sure enough, it's none other than canned chickpeas that you will find in his Moroccan chicken traybake recipe. If you thought hummus and falafel were already the best uses for canned chickpeas, this dish is proof that they can always exceed expectations.
Straight out of the 2019 cookbook "Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious" — a collection of 100 dishes tailored for easy meals on busy days, this chicken traybake recipe is all about achieving maximum flavors for minimum effort. Understandably, canned chickpeas, with their minimal preparation and endless adaptability, fit right in. They join the tray near the end, right after vegetables like onions and carrots have been roasted and the chicken has been seasoned. On the same baking tray, the chickpeas are spread out along with eggplant chunks and drizzled with oil, creating a sturdy bed for the chicken to lie over. Right before roasting, add 50 ml of water to the tray. This extra step might seem odd, but it's necessary for tenderizing the meat and softening the eggplants and chickpeas to creamy perfection. Once done, just place the tray on the high rack and roast everything at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.
A casual dinner steeped in Moroccan flavors
Chickpeas play a crucial role in defining the dish's Moroccan influence, having starred in some of the cuisine's signature dishes like harira soup and other Moroccan stews. The canned beans arrive unassuming yet surprisingly impactful, a secret ingredient that plays right into the dish's rustic elegance. As the chicken roasts, releasing its meat dripping, the tiny chickpeas absorb it all, highlighting a savory richness that's been hiding in plain sight. In the undertone lies their own nutty taste, seamlessly melding into the dish. Ever-so-subtle yet no less delightful is their creamy, starchy texture, unloading all the nuances onto your taste buds, one flavor-melting bite at a time.
We also can't forget to mention ras-el-hanout, the classic Moroccan spice blend for boosting rich meat dishes. Warm, earthy, and uniquely savory-sweet, it masks the chickpeas' mildness and the chicken's familiar savory taste with a vibrant complexity. Even just a small sprinkle can, as noted by Ramsay, make it feel as though you are "transported to the souks of Morocco or Tunis without any effort at all." However, this only works if the ras-el-hanout is still at its peak. The recipe comes with an important tip on noticing the ras-el-hanout's sell-by date, which only extends as far as one or two years before this spice blend loses potency.
Looking through the ingredient list, you will spot some of chickpeas' other frequent companions in Moroccan dishes. There's couscous adding fluffiness and filling out the dish without weighing it down. Eggplants, the star of Morocco's dip zaalouk, also make an unforgettable appearance. Down to the garnish, pistachios and rose petals (optionally) are utilized, giving the dish the most authentic touches.