From Michelin-starred restaurants to television screens across the globe, Gordon Ramsay's culinary credentials are undisputed. The renowned chef understands better than anyone the power of good ingredients, even if they are canned beans that you keep in your pantry, overlooked all along. Sure enough, it's none other than canned chickpeas that you will find in his Moroccan chicken traybake recipe. If you thought hummus and falafel were already the best uses for canned chickpeas, this dish is proof that they can always exceed expectations.

Straight out of the 2019 cookbook "Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious" — a collection of 100 dishes tailored for easy meals on busy days, this chicken traybake recipe is all about achieving maximum flavors for minimum effort. Understandably, canned chickpeas, with their minimal preparation and endless adaptability, fit right in. They join the tray near the end, right after vegetables like onions and carrots have been roasted and the chicken has been seasoned. On the same baking tray, the chickpeas are spread out along with eggplant chunks and drizzled with oil, creating a sturdy bed for the chicken to lie over. Right before roasting, add 50 ml of water to the tray. This extra step might seem odd, but it's necessary for tenderizing the meat and softening the eggplants and chickpeas to creamy perfection. Once done, just place the tray on the high rack and roast everything at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.