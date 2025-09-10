Giada De Laurentiis' Secret Canned Addition That Gives Spaghetti Carbonara A Cozy Fall Twist

Carbonara is one of the most beloved pasta dishes out there. Rich, creamy, and laden with deliciously sharp cheese and salty cured pork, the traditional Roman recipe is easy to make, but people do tend to switch it up from time to time. The guanciale (pork cheek) typically used in Italy may be replaced with bacon or pancetta in other parts of the world, whereas heavy cream – a sin to an Italian – is common in American renditions, much like vegetable-laden versions. Even Giada De Laurentiis has messed with carbonara with her addition of pumpkin.

The Roman-born celebrity chef is known for elevating authentic Italian food with simple recipes that trace back to her roots. Some of them, like pasta al limone, don't veer too far off their original tracks. But, others like her pumpkin carbonara have a little more flair. According to De Laurentiis' website, Giadzy, a little pumpkin puree can transform a classic carbonara into a warming, fall-inspired dish that's perfect for colder weather and pairs well with the recipe's rich and savory components.

"It's a super fun twist," says De Laurentiis' in a video shared on Facebook. She goes on, "It's creamy, comforting, and autumnal. What more could you ask for?"