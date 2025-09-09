This 2-Ingredient Trader Joe's Meal Uses Canned Items And Takes Zero Cook Time

With a huge selection of fresh and frozen foods, you can easily look to Trader Joe's to assemble a nourishing meal that tastes great and satisfies. Among the many canned goods to choose from, Trader Joe's brings big value when it comes to no-prep pantry staples. You can even combine a couple different canned foods to create a crave-worthy breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime snack. Between its fan-favorite Greek chickpeas with cumin and parsley and the Trader Joe's brand of solid white albacore tuna, you can whip up a filling and fulfilling salad that's packed with protein and plenty of other vitamins and nutrients.

Though the ratios are entirely up to you, it would be wise to start with one can of each food and mix it together for a delightful salad base. From there, it's a matter of adding any complementary seasonings, condiments, and other ingredients you prefer to round out the taste and texture of the salad. The seasoned garbanzo beans have a refreshing savory flavor, particularly when mixed with the no salt added canned tuna.

This salad is amazing on its own, but you don't have to stop there. Whether you stick to the 1:1 ratio while using multiple cans to make a big batch or are enjoying a solo snack, there are a number of delicious options for serving this Trader Joe's canned bean and tuna salad.