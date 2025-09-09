This 2-Ingredient Trader Joe's Meal Uses Canned Items And Takes Zero Cook Time
With a huge selection of fresh and frozen foods, you can easily look to Trader Joe's to assemble a nourishing meal that tastes great and satisfies. Among the many canned goods to choose from, Trader Joe's brings big value when it comes to no-prep pantry staples. You can even combine a couple different canned foods to create a crave-worthy breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime snack. Between its fan-favorite Greek chickpeas with cumin and parsley and the Trader Joe's brand of solid white albacore tuna, you can whip up a filling and fulfilling salad that's packed with protein and plenty of other vitamins and nutrients.
Though the ratios are entirely up to you, it would be wise to start with one can of each food and mix it together for a delightful salad base. From there, it's a matter of adding any complementary seasonings, condiments, and other ingredients you prefer to round out the taste and texture of the salad. The seasoned garbanzo beans have a refreshing savory flavor, particularly when mixed with the no salt added canned tuna.
This salad is amazing on its own, but you don't have to stop there. Whether you stick to the 1:1 ratio while using multiple cans to make a big batch or are enjoying a solo snack, there are a number of delicious options for serving this Trader Joe's canned bean and tuna salad.
How to make the most of your Trader Joe's tuna and bean salad
It's simple enough to mix up your canned beans and tuna from Trader Joe's with some mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, but you can also create a spruced up tuna salad recipe for an even more robust meal. Chop up fresh stalks of celery or add raw cabbage and carrots for even more fun crunch. You can also add some cayenne, coriander, and cracked black pepper to complement the cumin in the beans.
After assembling your tuna and bean salad to your liking, consider the many ways in which to enjoy this low-effort meal. Rather than spend time and energy cooking, simply slice an avocado in half and add a scoop of the salad to the area from which you've removed the pit. This salad will also go well on a piece of toast or your favorite crackers, or with a batch of homemade chips.
For more vegetable nutrients, make your own cucumber "chips" for dipping, or use sticks of jicama. This Trader Joe's tuna and bean salad would also make a fantastic filling for lettuce wraps or cups. If you want to include a more chewy texture with this dish, try wrapping the salad in rice paper for a unique twist on spring rolls. A great meal that starts with popping a couple cans of Trader Joe's favorites is sure to be a winner.