Turn Sweet Rolls Into A No-Fuss Dessert With This Fruity Shortcut
There's a lot to be said for a good old Hawaiian sweet roll. They can be used to make delicious French toast, they taste amazing when served alongside any type of barbecue, and they're a downright necessity when it comes to many slider and sandwich recipes. But they can also be used to make delicious no-fuss desserts, and all you have to do is grab a little pie filling and get inventive.
It couldn't be easier. Just take a bunch of rolls, scoop out some of their fluffy interiors by making a small slit in the sides or tops, and then spoon or pipe in some of your favorite pie filling. From there, all you need to do is bake the rolls and top as you please. The gooey, chewy, warm bites will be reminiscent of a donut or filled muffin, but with just a fraction of the work and a delightfully bready texture.
You don't need to worry about measurements too much, but a good aim is about one tablespoon of filling per roll. As for removing the rolls' interiors, avoid cutting them all the way through. If you want, you can channel the look of a Danish and just take out big chunks of the tops with a cookie cutter. It's really all about preference.
The best fillings to use
King's Hawaiian rolls are the classic type of bread to use, but any sweet bread roll will do. Just make sure to separate the rolls before baking, and a good bake time to aim for is about 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll know they're ready when the bread is golden brown and slightly crisp on the outside.
The world is your oyster when it comes to fillings. Apple or classic pumpkin pie will make for a delicious, warming treat perfect for fall, while a fresh berry filling will highlight the best of the summer season. Lemon also works beautifully, as do cherry, chocolate, and cream. You can even add some cheesecake filling if you'd like, or take inspiration from a Boston cream pie or banoffee to amp the dessert up further.
The fun really starts with the toppings, so pick your poison. You can brush the rolls with melted butter, roll them in cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar, drizzle with a glaze or salted caramel sauce, add frosting or cream, and use some chopped nuts or candy for a little crunch. Fresh fruit will also make for a gorgeous display. Or just keep it simple. After all, those iconic mini rolls taste amazing enough on their own.