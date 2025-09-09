Turn Sweet Rolls Into A No-Fuss Dessert With This Fruity Shortcut

There's a lot to be said for a good old Hawaiian sweet roll. They can be used to make delicious French toast, they taste amazing when served alongside any type of barbecue, and they're a downright necessity when it comes to many slider and sandwich recipes. But they can also be used to make delicious no-fuss desserts, and all you have to do is grab a little pie filling and get inventive.

It couldn't be easier. Just take a bunch of rolls, scoop out some of their fluffy interiors by making a small slit in the sides or tops, and then spoon or pipe in some of your favorite pie filling. From there, all you need to do is bake the rolls and top as you please. The gooey, chewy, warm bites will be reminiscent of a donut or filled muffin, but with just a fraction of the work and a delightfully bready texture.

You don't need to worry about measurements too much, but a good aim is about one tablespoon of filling per roll. As for removing the rolls' interiors, avoid cutting them all the way through. If you want, you can channel the look of a Danish and just take out big chunks of the tops with a cookie cutter. It's really all about preference.