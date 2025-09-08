This Rich Drink Mix Can Transform Your Ready-To-Bake Cinnamon Rolls

By now, we've all seen the internet-famous cinnamon roll hack of pouring heavy cream over the rolls before baking to boost their gooey factor (it's one of our top tips for the best cinnamon rolls). But Instagram baker Mandy Silverman has introduced a cozy upgrade: hot cocoa mix.

Instead of just giving the rolls extra softness, this hack infuses them with layers of chocolatey richness. The sweet cocoa powder blends into the dough as it bakes, creating a custardy, fudgy middle that tastes like a mash-up between a cinnamon roll and a cup of hot chocolate. The filling itself gets a lift too — when cocoa is combined with brown sugar and cinnamon, it deepens the flavor into something that feels both nostalgic and decadent.

Because hot cocoa packets often come with extra flavor twists, you can use them as a shortcut for customizing the whole pan. Peppermint mix turns your rolls into a holiday treat, dark or double-chocolate blends add intensity, and a touch of instant espresso stirred into the cream makes them taste like mocha lattes in pastry form.