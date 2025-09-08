Frito-Lay's Worst Simply Chips Seriously Lack In The Flavor Department

Since 2002, Frito‑Lay's Simply line has promised the flavors you love with ingredients you can feel good about — no artificial colors or flavors added. On paper, it sounds like a win-win: a snack that hits your cravings without the guilt. But not every Simply chip hits the mark. In our ranking of eight Simply chip options, one stood out as particularly underwhelming: Simply Zesty Doritos Cool Ranch.

This was a tough pill to swallow. The Cool Ranch Doritos used to be a lunch bag staple, a flavor that brought a satisfying tang with every bite. But the Simply version mutes that iconic flavor, tossing in a sweet, slightly sour twist that left our reviewer scratching their head. This Simply offering is more like a "cooled-off" Cool Ranch — too cool, too flat, and not quite what you remember loving. That said, Simply Zesty Doritos Cool Ranch isn't without its bright spots. It's made from real U.S.-grown corn and packs 8 grams of whole grains per serving.

We sampled each Simply chip, checking look, texture, and taste against the original to see how the healthier version measured up. The line shines for those seeking a lighter snack with recognizable flavors. The brand's commitment to clean ingredients is admirable, even if the flavor isn't always perfect. For those balancing taste with a slightly healthier choice, Frito-Lay Simply can still be a reasonable option — just don't expect nostalgia to hit every time.