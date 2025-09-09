Why You Can't Use Basic Food Dye To Make Colorful Ice Cubes

Colored ice cubes are a fun addition to kids' drinks, or they can elevate a cocktail to a whole new level (even if you rely on at home cocktail hacks to prop up your mixology). Unfortunately, they're not as simple to make as you might think. In fact, several Reddit users have complained that their attempts colored cubes came out looking more like lost deep-sea creatures. Specifically, the food coloring was gathered in the center of the ice cubes, while the ice around this core was riddled with bubbles.

Several factors are working together to create the odd phenomenon. A Redditer suggests that the culprit may be propylene glycol, a food-safe anti-freeze, stabilizer, and emulsifier which is often found in food coloring. Propylene glycol can prevent food coloring from freezing, or increase the time it takes to do so.

In addition to the coloring potentially failing to freeze, water never freezes uniformly. Instead, the edges, bottom, and top of an ice cube freeze before the middle. You will have noticed this if you've ever taken an ice cube tray out a little too early and found a tough crust and a sloshy middle. Interestingly, this outside-in freezing process pushes impurities towards the center. This is why freezer ice is sometimes cloudy, with minerals and air bubbles at its center. No matter how well mixed in it is, food coloring is an impurity and will be pushed to the middle of your ice cubes as part of the freezing process.