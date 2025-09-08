The Popular Sausage Brand You Should Think Twice About Buying Again

Breakfast is often a rushed affair — coffee in one hand, toast in the other — but a solid sausage link can make the morning feel a little more complete. Unfortunately, not all store-bought sausages live up to the hype. We put 12 popular brands to the test, cooking most on the stovetop and tasting them side by side, and one familiar name didn't quite rise to the occasion: Jimmy Dean's fully cooked Turkey Sausage Links.

On first bite, the texture felt off — dry and uneven, with little bits that just didn't belong. The flavor was bland, leaving us guessing if a dash of salt or seasoning would have helped. Quick to heat and ready in minutes, sure, but convenience can't make up for lackluster taste.

Even with a name as iconic as Jimmy Dean — built decades ago from a small family-run butchering operation — the brand's turkey links still fell short in our tasting. That said, it isn't all bad. Each serving delivers 130 calories and 13 grams of protein, making it a lean option for busy mornings. But when it comes to flavor and texture, this one is a sausage you should think twice about buying.