The Popular Sausage Brand You Should Think Twice About Buying Again
Breakfast is often a rushed affair — coffee in one hand, toast in the other — but a solid sausage link can make the morning feel a little more complete. Unfortunately, not all store-bought sausages live up to the hype. We put 12 popular brands to the test, cooking most on the stovetop and tasting them side by side, and one familiar name didn't quite rise to the occasion: Jimmy Dean's fully cooked Turkey Sausage Links.
On first bite, the texture felt off — dry and uneven, with little bits that just didn't belong. The flavor was bland, leaving us guessing if a dash of salt or seasoning would have helped. Quick to heat and ready in minutes, sure, but convenience can't make up for lackluster taste.
Even with a name as iconic as Jimmy Dean — built decades ago from a small family-run butchering operation — the brand's turkey links still fell short in our tasting. That said, it isn't all bad. Each serving delivers 130 calories and 13 grams of protein, making it a lean option for busy mornings. But when it comes to flavor and texture, this one is a sausage you should think twice about buying.
Stars and team players
Not every sausage is built to be the star of the plate. Lean turkey links, like those from Jimmy Dean, boast 70% less fat than traditional pork sausage. On paper, that sounds like a win, but with less fat, these sausages cook faster and can come off a little tough or flat when eaten on their own. Among the many sausage cooking hacks, one simple trick is to cook them gently over medium heat and let them steam under a lid for a minute or two; it keeps them moist and much more enjoyable.
Their real strength, though, lies in how well they play with other ingredients in your best sausage recipes. Fold them into a breakfast casserole, stir them through pasta, or blanket them in gravy, and suddenly they transform, absorbing moisture and picking up the flavors around them. Even a quick skillet with onions, peppers, or a drizzle of hot sauce can liven them up. Other sausages in our lineup, though, don't need any backup.
Kayem's Artisan Pineapple Uncured Bacon Sausage is one of them. With a crisp snap and a balanced mix of sweet pineapple, smoky bacon, and juicy pork, it's satisfying straight from the pan. It earned a higher spot thanks to a flavor that stands tall without any extras. The trick is knowing the difference: Some sausages are best as team players, while others deserve the spotlight, and when you match them to the right role, your breakfast table will always feel complete.