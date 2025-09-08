Before Bazooka Joe, This Patriotic Gum Came In A Roll And Starred An Atomic Age Mascot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chewing gum, originally made of chicle from sapodilla trees, has a surprisingly ancient history. Society has been smacking on gum for centuries, starting with the Mayans and the Aztecs before the habit developed further in the United States. By the late 1880s, names like Adams New York No. 1 and the well-known Wrigley Company were lining American shelves, introducing licorice and minty flavors before the arrival of the iconic bubble gum flavor in 1928.

Dubble Bubble may have kicked off the sugary bubble gum craze, but once the Topps Company popped up with Bazooka 19 years later, the industry became high stakes. Bazooka bubble gum has been inherently American since its postwar debut in 1947, even wrapped in red, white, and blue. For those born after 1953, Bazooka Joe has always been the face of the brand. The bubble gum mascot even headlined his own comic strip, carefully folded into every Bazooka wrapper.

It's hard to imagine Bazooka without Joe today, but before the eye-patch-wearing youngster became the gum's ambassador, another curious kid took the spotlight: "The Atom Bubble Boy." Seemingly named Bazooka, this Atomic Age lad had one superpower — blowing out-of-this-world-sized bubbles that could take him anywhere on Earth.