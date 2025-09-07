Bucatini pasta can be a delicious way to enjoy your next batch of noodles. Bucatini is somewhat similar to thick spaghetti, but each noodle has a little hole running through it. This is where the pasta gets its name, as "buco" is Italian for "hole." When prepared properly, such as in this Bucatini all'Amatriciana recipe, the sauce will fill the noodles and make the bite even more flavorful. If prepared incorrectly, though, the hole becomes a detriment to the entire dish.

This is because while the pasta is boiling, the water will naturally flood into each noodle. While this is a necessary part of the cooking process, if that water isn't properly removed, you'll get a bite of pasta water with each forkful rather than a flavorful sauce. This means you should take extra care when straining the pasta; don't simply give it a shake in the colander and pour it back into the bowl. Rather, you should strain thoroughly, making sure no more water comes out of the dish, no matter how much you shake it, before moving on to the next step of the process. This ensures your noodles are empty and ready to be filled with sauce. After all, no one wants to bite into a noodle and taste salty, starchy water instead of one of the best pasta sauce brands on the market.