Where To Look For Instant Red Flags On The Yogurt You're Buying

While breakfast was not always considered a necessary meal, today many people cannot start their mornings without it. There are tons of iconic options, but yogurt has long been a staple, often seen as an alternative to sugary breakfast foods like cereal and pastries. However, the tub of yogurt you pick up at the supermarket may not be as healthy as you'd think, which is why you should always check nutritional labels.

Even yogurt that advertises itself as "healthy" can contain large amounts of sugar, both natural and added. For example, Chobani Flip Lemon Meringue Pie Low-Fat Greek Yogurt markets itself as a reduced fat product made with natural ingredients, but its nutrition facts outline that it contains 13 grams of added sugars, which accounts for 26% of the recommended daily amount for an adult. But, this isn't an anomaly. Despite branding itself "light," Yoplait Whips Reduced Fat Cherry Cheesecake Yogurt Mousse contains 22 grams of sugar; 18 of which are from added sugars.

While these types of yogurts aren't technically falsely advertised, consumers may mistakenly believe they're a healthier option without considering how much sugar they contain. There's nothing wrong with enjoying sweet yogurt, but it is important to know what you're buying, especially if you're following a special or low-sugar diet. Hence, why it's essential to consult both the nutrition facts and the ingredients list. If sugar, sucrose, or high fructose corn syrup are high up on the ingredients list, you may want to look elsewhere.