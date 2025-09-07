Why You Should Avoid Ordering Chicken From A Restaurant, According To Anthony Bourdain

Of all the many craveable dishes that Anthony Bourdain sampled around the world, other than Hainanese chicken and rice, chicken wasn't often at the top of his favorites. Bourdain first warned the public about ordering chicken in restaurants in his 1994 essay, "Don't Eat Before Reading This," published in The New Yorker. A pre-cursor to his seminal restaurant tell-all "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain called out a number of highly questionable practices in the restaurant industry, like how brunch is prepared or serving four-day-old fish. Bourdain preferred pork over chicken, as he claimed most restaurant chefs did, for its versatility, but they were forced to add the most boring "America's favorite food" to the menu for patrons who were indecisive about what to order. Chefs can be creative with pork, which can taste differently depending on its preparation. But chicken, as Bourdain opined, will always just taste like chicken.

Perhaps, more importantly, though, Bourdain believed that pig farmers were more scrupulous than chicken farmers in raising their livestock. He scoffed at the public's perception that pigs are filthy: "These people have obviously never visited a poultry farm," he wrote. Chicken spoils quickly, and if improperly handled, it can spread salmonella to other foods. On the other hand, contracting trichinosis by eating rare pork almost never happens. "You're more likely to win the Lotto," he argued. A 2024 report published in the "Food and Parasitology" journal supports Bourdain's contention. In a research study of over 3 million pork samples from 12 processing plants, no Trichinella was detected.