With a name like deviled ham and a trademark application for "deviled entremets," it's a wonder anyone embraced it — much less elevated it to mainstream status. But that's exactly what happened after this canned meat received a U.S. trademark in 1870, entering the food world as Underwood Deviled Ham. As a testament to its tastiness, the product is still made and sold more than 150 years later, cementing its status as the oldest continual U.S. trademarked food product.

Its now-famous ham spread hails from the William Underwood Company of Boston, founded in 1822. This company started canning deviled ham in 1868, soon adding a memorable devil logo bearing a pitchfork and mischievous grin, officially trademarked on November 29, 1870. Like the product itself, the devil logo still survives today, though the creepy, long, black claws and cloven hoof of the original devil have been reimagined, along with other more congenial tweaks over the years.

In keeping with the Underwood company's earlier history of supplying canned goods to Union soldiers during the Civil War, its newer deviled ham product became a reliable, portable staple food, rising in popularity as a long‑lasting food for various scenarios. But it wasn't just about convenience; the company brought food preservation and accessibility into the mainstream through its canning innovation and techniques. The founder's grandson, William Lyman Underwood, even worked alongside a biologist from MIT to solve issues like exploding canned clams and preventing foods from turning rancid — eventually leading to major breakthroughs in food safety.