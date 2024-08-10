Ham Salad Is The Biscuit Spread You Need For A Nostalgic, Salty Snack

Poor ham salad — that forgotten, overlooked, old-fashioned dish that has never quite had its day in the sun. Potato salad is a stalwart summer side. Chicken and tuna salads are sandwich stars. Even macaroni salad gets a star turn on the classic Hawaiian plate lunch. Ham salad, though, never quite caught on with the masses, which is a shame because when you slather it on a fresh, hot biscuit, you have a hearty Southern classic – one often served at funeral luncheons — that works just as well at high tea as it does on a big breakfast table.

Once upon a time, people didn't look down their noses at ham salad. Made from chopped or ground ham mixed with mayonnaise and various other ingredients, it was a great way to use up scraps. In the south, where salty, savory dry-cured country hams still reign supreme, plenty of households had ham on hand. They might also have had city ham, the wet-cured, less-assertive cousin of country ham, or both.

Held together with rich mayo, balanced with sweet pickle relish, fortified with spicy mustard, cayenne, and hot sauce, and brightened with parsley, ham salad is more than the sum of its parts. And while it is just fine on crackers or toast, ham salad makes the perfect foil for fluffy biscuits whose heat ever so slightly melts the ham salad and dials up its flavor.