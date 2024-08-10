Ham Salad Is The Biscuit Spread You Need For A Nostalgic, Salty Snack
Poor ham salad — that forgotten, overlooked, old-fashioned dish that has never quite had its day in the sun. Potato salad is a stalwart summer side. Chicken and tuna salads are sandwich stars. Even macaroni salad gets a star turn on the classic Hawaiian plate lunch. Ham salad, though, never quite caught on with the masses, which is a shame because when you slather it on a fresh, hot biscuit, you have a hearty Southern classic – one often served at funeral luncheons — that works just as well at high tea as it does on a big breakfast table.
Once upon a time, people didn't look down their noses at ham salad. Made from chopped or ground ham mixed with mayonnaise and various other ingredients, it was a great way to use up scraps. In the south, where salty, savory dry-cured country hams still reign supreme, plenty of households had ham on hand. They might also have had city ham, the wet-cured, less-assertive cousin of country ham, or both.
Held together with rich mayo, balanced with sweet pickle relish, fortified with spicy mustard, cayenne, and hot sauce, and brightened with parsley, ham salad is more than the sum of its parts. And while it is just fine on crackers or toast, ham salad makes the perfect foil for fluffy biscuits whose heat ever so slightly melts the ham salad and dials up its flavor.
Ham salad comes together in a snap
If the thought of ham salad makes you squeamish, then there is likely little that can be done here to win you back. If you're still with us, then understand that a classic ham salad is rather easy to make at home. The real choice you have is around what ingredients to use. For salt lovers, dial up the country ham, or completely eliminate it if you don't care for the unique taste. Fans of mustard's heat can add Dijon, Creole mustard, or spicy, whole-grain mustard for a bit of added texture. And, there is also no rule that says you have to use sweet relish, though it does help harmonize the flavors, especially if country ham is in play.
Of course, you don't have to make it at all. There are scads of varieties available at grocery stores, from straight-forward affairs made with city ham to Underwood's deviled ham, a classic tinned variety that packs a pronounced heat. You can also save time by buying a tube or frozen bag of biscuits, though making classic buttermilk biscuits isn't all that difficult.
As stated, ham salad on biscuits makes for a great appetizer. The ham salad can be spread open-faced on biscuit halves for a passed bite or served in a bowl with warm biscuits on the side so that folks can make their own. Some additional pickles or gherkins on the side round out this nostalgic and salty snack.