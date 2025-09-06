This Easy Storage Setup Keeps Cut Watermelon Firm And Juicy

Watermelon is a delicious and refreshing snack. However, it is quite big, and the odds are you won't eat the entire thing in one sitting. This means you'll need to store the leftovers in the fridge. Simply cutting the fruit can shorten its shelf life significantly. Storing the watermelon poses another problem if it's allowed to sit in its own juice and get soggy. Moreover, the liquid could breed bacteria if it's allowed to stick around for prolonged periods. Luckily, you can prevent these issues with a simple tool you likely already have in your kitchen: a colander.

Simply set a colander inside the bowl you want to store the watermelon in, then pour in the fruit. The extra juice will drip through the holes in the colander and into the bowl below, keeping it from building up on the watermelon and making it soggy. Then, throw some cling-wrap over both bowls to create an airtight seal. With this trick, when you whip out those watermelon chunks, they'll be firmer and tastier. Just be sure to always check for signs your watermelon has spoiled before eating it.