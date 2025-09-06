Ever hastily salted a bubbling stew with Morton salt and accidentally poured in an avalanche of the white stuff? Then you may be pleased to know that there's a hack for solving that first-world problem. In fact, you may have been opening Morton salt containers wrong your entire life if you've simply been lifting the metal spout and cooking up a storm. There's actually an additional step that can turn that big container of salt into a shaker: removing the cardboard tag inside.

If you take a look at your Morton salt container, you should see two small triangle-shaped cut-outs in the metal bit that opens up into a spout. These apertures are supposed to be there and serve a practical purpose; they aren't there for decoration purposes. Simply open up that spout, and you'll see a little piece of cardboard inside it that's fixed against those triangular holes. This stiff bit of rectangular cardboard can be left inside as it is, which will allow you to pour your salt out generously. However, if you remove it and close the metal spout down so it's back in its original position, you'll turn your tub of salt into a shaker with two holes.

Tug the cardboard out with your fingers or use a knife to dislodge it first. Alternatively, open the spout and use the tip of your knife to pierce through one of the holes from the metal side to release it. With this simple trick, your Morton salt can turn into a more traditional salt shaker.