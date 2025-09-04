Here's A Quick And Delicious 2-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Cake To Bake This Fall

The leaves are slowly starting to darken, the air is getting more crisp, and you can almost smell a faint whiff of cinnamon in the air. It can only mean one thing: fall is nearly upon us, and the country's pumpkin producers are busy gearing up for their busiest time of the year. That's right, it's time for all things gourd, and there's nothing better to showcase it than a two-ingredient pumpkin spice cake.

Okay, don't kill us, but you do need boxed cake mix for this recipe (none of us are magicians, right?). But besides some canned pumpkin, that's literally all you need. And the best news? You can use any type you want; the brand or flavor doesn't matter. In fact, getting creative with the flavors can make for a delicious chocolate pumpkin cake or gooey pumpkin butter cake. What does matter is that you get your hands on a good-quality, pure pumpkin purée and that you have some hungry people to feed.

Once you have your ingredients, just dump the cake mix into a big bowl and stir in a full can of pumpkin purée. Be careful not to grab pumpkin pie mix, as it usually contains added sugar, which might make the cake too sweet. Once the pumpkin is incorporated, just bake the cake in a rectangular sheet pan according to the instructions on the package of cake mix. An average baking time is about 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.