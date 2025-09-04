Bobby Flay Is A Stickler Against One Time-Saving Cooking Technique

Bobby Flay has been in the cooking business for more than three decades. Therefore, up-and-coming chefs should take a page out of his book. The "Iron Chef America" star has one strict rule that new cooks should abide by when being in the kitchen. He advises that people should take their time when cooking and not take shortcuts. By doing so, they can actually save minutes and make sure that their meals come out perfectly delicious. The reality star shared this tidbit of baking wisdom in an exclusive chat with Tasting Table.

He also explained that his method of teaching cooks who are still learning the industry is very hands-on. "I'm never going to tell you how to do something—I'm going to show you. And it's night and day in terms of a chef's growth," he said. Flay then looked back on one of his chefs who worked at one of his restaurants and wondered how the person was keeping up with all of the busy day's orders. "So the next couple of nights, I kept watching him and noticing that he was just trying to take so many shortcuts at Gato [Flay's now-closed NYC eatery] to get the food out. And I said, 'I need you to slow down; that's not what we do here.' I'm a stickler for the fundamentals. A lot of times I will strip new cooks of their 'tricks' for getting food to the plate to make sure every step is taken to get it right," Flay recalled.