Molly Baz's Ultimate Bloody Marys Are The Solution To Your Overripe Tomato Problem

Let's face it: We've all had tomatoes get overripe and unsuitable for the salad or BLT we planned to use them in. It can happen whether you get a bad batch at the store or happen to pick your own garden tomatoes at the wrong time. Luckily, there are ways to use up older tomatoes, and one creates a sweet yet tangy boozy beverage: a frozen bloody mary with watermelon.

In an Instagram video with over 10,000 likes, cookbook author Molly Baz showed off her recipe, which she called a "Fro Blo Mo." As she chopped up the tomatoes, watermelon, and celery before placing the ingredients in the freezer, Baz specified that she was using overripe tomatoes that were "on the verge" of rotting. Because tomatoes aren't the sole focus, it doesn't matter if they aren't at their ripest and juiciest. In fact, their creamier texture is beneficial to the drink's outcome.

Once the tomatoes, watermelon, and celery have hardened, Baz's bloody mary base is thrown into a blender with lemon juice, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, pepper brine, some salt, and gin, resulting in a frozen, creamy drink with a pleasantly pinkish-red color. Baz then adds more salt to the top before serving in frozen glasses rimmed with celery salt, a surprisingly versatile ingredient. For a garnish, she skewers a chunk of fresh watermelon and two yellow cherry tomatoes, laying them across the cup.