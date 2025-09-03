Which Types Of Wine Have The Least Amount Of Sugar?

Trying to cut down on sugar but still want to enjoy a glass or two of wine? There are a few broad rules you can stick to if you're trying to be a bit healthier. First, look at the alcohol content. Ever wondered why grape juice is sweet and most wine isn't? It's because most of the sugar in the grapes used to make wine becomes alcohol, with the sugar leftover referred to as "residual sugar" in wine tasting and wine making circles. When there's a lot of sugar leftover, there tends to be less alcohol, while stronger wines are often dry and low in residual sugar (this is just a rule of thumb, and there are exceptions like dessert wines, so don't assume something sweet is weak).

Unsurprisingly, wines that taste sweet also tend to be higher in sugar (up to 30 grams per liter), while dry wines are the lowest sugar options (up to 10 grams per liter). High-sugar wines include dessert wines and ports, as well as heavy reds that some people might describe as jammy. Cheaper (mass produced) wines also contain relatively high levels of residual sugar. If you're partial to a bone dry tempranillo or cab sauv, you're in luck.

This is complicated in the US, however, where people tend to consider wines dry when most drinkers (and experts) would place them closer to medium on the dry-to-sweet scale. This is because people aren't great at tasting sugar. The more sugar we have in our diets the more our taste buds are dulled to sweetness. Checking sugar levels via a tech sheet produced by the vineyard is the best way to be sure of how much sugar you're getting.