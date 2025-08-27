Elevate Pesto By Blending In This Salty, Oceanic Addition

The best pestos rarely stray from the basil, pine nuts, Parmagiano Reggiano, garlic, and olive oil formula, but playing around with the ingredients in the sauce can yield deliciously unexpected results. We spoke to one expert about what makes seaweed an underrated pesto ingredient.

With family roots in Terrasini, Sicily, Chef Billy Parisi is typically a stickler for staying true to classic Italian recipes, especially pesto. "The second you change any ingredient in pesto, it is no longer considered the traditional pesto alla genovese," he explains in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. However, Parisi isn't totally opposed to putting a twist on tradition — the chef grew up watching his grandparents experiment in the kitchen. In fact, he believes that adding seaweed to pesto could enhance the flavor of the sauce. "It would add natural salts, obviously from the sea, and make it more umami," he says. "It would and could be delicious when serving it in pasta or with seafood."

According to the chef, seaweed pesto is an invitation to explore flavorful fusion dishes. "It could also be fun to do some cross-fusion with Italian and Japanese dishes," he suggests. The briny flavors in seaweed lend the pesto some savory depth. However, to achieve this, Parisi recommends making a few changes to the staple ingredients in pesto. "I'd also look to cut the olive oil with a neutral-flavored oil so the seaweed flavors are more pronounced and not as hidden by the olive oil," he states.