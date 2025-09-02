Turns Out Pasta Really Does Make You Happier, According To Science
Most of us could offer first-person accounts of how happy pasta makes us, but it's nice to know that scientists have finally researched this phenomenon and confirmed it. Two particular studies, both conducted on the Italian population, looked into the link between emotions and pasta-centered meals. The results showed that eating pasta is strongly connected with positive feelings, especially happiness.
The first study, published in May 2025 in Food Science & Nutrition, worked with 1532 people with diverse demographics in terms of age, gender, education level, and socioeconomic status. Asked about what they associate pasta with, 41% of people answered family, which ended up being the most common answer. Next came positive emotions at 21%, and only then did the sensation of taste come into play. People also reported associating pasta with comfort, calmness, security, tradition, and culture.
The second part of the study focused on 83 participants, following their emotional experiences when eating pasta over the course of two weeks. Once again, pasta had a significant effect on people's happiness — an effect that wasn't reported with any other meals. One of the main contributing factors in this proved to be community. The researchers noted that "eating pasta significantly increases happiness only when consumed together, rather than at home, alone, or at work," which could be specific to Italian culture, where pasta is a big part of national identity.
Pasta can make you happier than a football game
The second study was conducted by the "Behavior & Brain Lab" of the Free University of Languages and Communication IULM and reported by the International Pasta Organization. It included a sample of 40 people and used neuroscience to find associations between pasta and happiness. The findings? Eating a plate of pasta causes positive emotional responses, ones that are comparable to (and sometimes stronger than) watching a fun sports game or listening to your favorite song.
"Asked about the three words to be associated with pasta, immediately after the specific references to taste and identity ('Italy', 'good') the only emotion immediately associated with it is happiness," researchers reported. Just like the first study, this one also confirmed that the Italian staple carb is closely associated with community and family, which is likely why it carries such a powerful sentimental note. "The emotional experience of tasting one's favorite pasta is equal to that generated by the re-enactment of happy memories. Especially those related to the family." Now you know why even the best pasta dishes taste better when shared with your favorite people.
Why exactly does pasta make us happy?
Theories differ on why it's pasta, specifically, that makes us so happy. The first study argues that, while there is indeed a very solid correlation between pasta and happiness, "it remains unclear whether eating pasta actively contributes to increased happiness or whether individuals who are already happier are more likely to enjoy or choose pasta." It also underscores the point that all the participants in the study are Italian, where pasta has a rich cultural background, which could have potentially influenced the results.
"The emotional significance of staple foods can vary widely across cultures," the scientists pointed out. "Rice in many Asian countries, bread in parts of the Middle East, or corn‐based dishes in Latin America may carry similar symbolic and emotional roles." That said, the study acknowledges pasta as a key part of the Mediterranean diet, which has previously been proven to have positive psychological effects.
The International Pasta Organization also sees the nutritional composition of pasta as a possible reason for higher happiness levels in people. It highlights the presence of tryptophan, an essential amino acid that the body can convert to serotonin, which is needed to regulate our emotional well-being. Tryptophan is one of the reasons why chicken soup makes you feel better, too! Pasta also contains vitamin B1, another key player in serotonin production. All things considered, happiness and pasta go hand in hand — something we already sensed, but science has now confirmed.