Turns Out Pasta Really Does Make You Happier, According To Science

Most of us could offer first-person accounts of how happy pasta makes us, but it's nice to know that scientists have finally researched this phenomenon and confirmed it. Two particular studies, both conducted on the Italian population, looked into the link between emotions and pasta-centered meals. The results showed that eating pasta is strongly connected with positive feelings, especially happiness.

The first study, published in May 2025 in Food Science & Nutrition, worked with 1532 people with diverse demographics in terms of age, gender, education level, and socioeconomic status. Asked about what they associate pasta with, 41% of people answered family, which ended up being the most common answer. Next came positive emotions at 21%, and only then did the sensation of taste come into play. People also reported associating pasta with comfort, calmness, security, tradition, and culture.

The second part of the study focused on 83 participants, following their emotional experiences when eating pasta over the course of two weeks. Once again, pasta had a significant effect on people's happiness — an effect that wasn't reported with any other meals. One of the main contributing factors in this proved to be community. The researchers noted that "eating pasta significantly increases happiness only when consumed together, rather than at home, alone, or at work," which could be specific to Italian culture, where pasta is a big part of national identity.