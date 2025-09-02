The Creamy Pantry Staple That Deliciously Tames Too Spicy Food

We've all been there: Getting too liberal with the red pepper flakes or powdered chili pepper yields a dish that's unbearably hot. A touch of milk or heavy cream has been known to temper fiery food, but nut butter is a common, yet underrated pick that's perfect for squashing heat.

Dairy may seem like the only ingredient capable of disarming aggressively hot food, but nut butters work in a similar way to achieve the same results. Capsaicin, the compound in pepper that provides that burning sensation, is fat-soluble, which is why reaching for milk instead of water works best. With nut butters being fatty as well, they work similarly against capsaicin. Nut butter weakens the oils in the compound, soothing the fiery flames into a gentle heat. Plus, the dairy-free alternative adds a deliciously earthy touch to food.

There's really no limit to how and what to incorporate nut butter into in order to tone things down. You can add nut butter to salsa to give it a creamy finish and lessen the spice, or add peanut butter to chili to quell the heat. Start with a spoonful of nut butter, and mix it into the food until it's well combined. Give the dish a taste before adjusting the ingredients as necessary. Adding nut butter is easiest with simmering soups and stews, but you can stir it into sauces, stir-fries, and more.