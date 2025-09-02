The Creamy Pantry Staple That Deliciously Tames Too Spicy Food
We've all been there: Getting too liberal with the red pepper flakes or powdered chili pepper yields a dish that's unbearably hot. A touch of milk or heavy cream has been known to temper fiery food, but nut butter is a common, yet underrated pick that's perfect for squashing heat.
Dairy may seem like the only ingredient capable of disarming aggressively hot food, but nut butters work in a similar way to achieve the same results. Capsaicin, the compound in pepper that provides that burning sensation, is fat-soluble, which is why reaching for milk instead of water works best. With nut butters being fatty as well, they work similarly against capsaicin. Nut butter weakens the oils in the compound, soothing the fiery flames into a gentle heat. Plus, the dairy-free alternative adds a deliciously earthy touch to food.
There's really no limit to how and what to incorporate nut butter into in order to tone things down. You can add nut butter to salsa to give it a creamy finish and lessen the spice, or add peanut butter to chili to quell the heat. Start with a spoonful of nut butter, and mix it into the food until it's well combined. Give the dish a taste before adjusting the ingredients as necessary. Adding nut butter is easiest with simmering soups and stews, but you can stir it into sauces, stir-fries, and more.
What kinds of spicy dishes should you add nut butter to?
If you don't know where to start, go with a dish that already includes nutty elements. Pad Thai, for example, isn't complete without peanuts. If you've included far too many red pepper flakes in the dish, balance it out by stirring a dash of peanut butter into the wok. With the flavor already included in the dish, the extra peanut butter simply adds an earthier touch.
You can also add nut butters to recipes where an earthy finish is appreciated. The bold sauce in harissa beef pot roast is known to be pretty fiery, but there's nothing that a dash of tahini can't fix. The sesame seed paste not only makes an incredible nut-free paste, but the roasted flavor infuses the pot roast with a delectably deep taste.
For a dish that's on the lighter side, like spicy shrimp scampi, consider adding cashew butter. While ingredients like tahini or almond butter provide a rich earthiness, cashew butter's mild flavor isn't bold enough to distract from your dish. It does, however, infuse food with a creamy finish, while providing a slight sweetness that's also perfect for tempering spice.