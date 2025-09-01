Why Built Protein Bars Might Not Be As Healthy As You Think
Built bars promise the moon: high protein, low calories, almost no sugar, and flavor that rivals candy bars. At just 130 calories with 17 grams of protein and some carbs and fiber as well, they sound like the dream snack: indulgence without guilt, nutrition without compromise. But when something sounds too good to be true, especially in the world of nutrition, it usually is. The three big health-related red flags are the source of protein, the use of palm oil, and the actual amount of sugar or sugar substitutes.
Nearly all of the 17 grams of protein in the Built bars come from whey protein isolate, which does not have the same amount of nutrients as whole sources of protein such as meats, eggs, or fish. Getting protein from natural foods offers additional benefits — vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and other compounds that support muscle repair, satiety, and overall health. Whole foods also digest more slowly and steadily, and are preferable when it comes to long-term health.
The bars also use palm oil and palm kernel oil to ensure the outer coating doesn't melt at room temperature (and because it increases shelf life and is cheap). Palm oil has long been rooted in controversy, as it contains high levels of saturated fat, which can spike bad cholesterol levels if consumed in large quantities.
Sweet, but at what cost
There's no denying that Built bars have built a strong following, leaning into their influencer marketing strategy (creators can make 10% of sales generated through affiliate links using Built's "Ambassador Program"). They also have a sugar hit for every sweet tooth, with 19 products listed on their website, including fruity flavors and nut-free options. Finally, they're tasty enough to have finished third out of 19 protein bars ranked by us.
That being said, consumers really should be wary of the sugar content in these protein bars. While the packaging claims to only contain 6 grams of sugar, it also lists maltodextrin, glycerin, and erythritol among its ingredients — all artificial sweeteners that can spike blood sugar or upset digestion. Admittedly, this is true of many protein bars in the market. But there are a few healthy protein bars around that still use whole foods and sweeteners as their nutritional base. RXBARs, for example, might only contain 12 grams of protein compared to Built's 17 grams, but they come from natural sources like egg whites, peanuts, and dates, and they contain no artificial sweeteners (using dates instead).
Built Bars are no strangers to controversy. Back in June 2022, Built Brands had to recall 4,196 units of its "Banana Cream Pie Puffs" protein bars following a potential contamination with pathogenic E. coli, bacteria known to cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. While no confirmed illnesses were reported, the contamination was attributed to a failure to adhere to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices).