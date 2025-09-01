Why Built Protein Bars Might Not Be As Healthy As You Think

Built bars promise the moon: high protein, low calories, almost no sugar, and flavor that rivals candy bars. At just 130 calories with 17 grams of protein and some carbs and fiber as well, they sound like the dream snack: indulgence without guilt, nutrition without compromise. But when something sounds too good to be true, especially in the world of nutrition, it usually is. The three big health-related red flags are the source of protein, the use of palm oil, and the actual amount of sugar or sugar substitutes.

Nearly all of the 17 grams of protein in the Built bars come from whey protein isolate, which does not have the same amount of nutrients as whole sources of protein such as meats, eggs, or fish. Getting protein from natural foods offers additional benefits — vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and other compounds that support muscle repair, satiety, and overall health. Whole foods also digest more slowly and steadily, and are preferable when it comes to long-term health.

The bars also use palm oil and palm kernel oil to ensure the outer coating doesn't melt at room temperature (and because it increases shelf life and is cheap). Palm oil has long been rooted in controversy, as it contains high levels of saturated fat, which can spike bad cholesterol levels if consumed in large quantities.