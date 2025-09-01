Why Exactly Is Elvish Honey So Expensive?

When buying honey, you may notice some price tags are higher than others. With over 30 different kinds of honey, you can find a range of products for your needs. Whether you are looking for an ingredient that can be used for baking or are searching for a sweetener with health benefits, there's one kind of honey that will put a significant dent in your wallet. The brand Elvish sells honey only at Harrods, and a singular bottle is priced at $1,750.00. Just a handful of these purchases are available for purchase each year because this honey is notoriously difficult to collect. Scarcity drives value, and such is the case with honey farmed in high altitude regions.

Elvish is the attempt to translate the Turkish word peri which can also mean fairy. This particular kind of honey can only be derived by specific bees that are known for being so feisty that beekeepers have to sneak around at night to collect the honey. The more treacherous the journey, the more a product can fetch on the market, and Elvish honey is a perfect example of this. Taken from an area now known as Laz, this climate requires some fortitude from visitors and residents alike.