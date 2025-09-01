How To Choose Which Type Of Vinegar To Use In Your Cucumber Salads

Cucumber salads are all about balance — crisp texture, clean flavor, and just the right amount of acidity to keep things bright and refreshing, whether you're making spicy Korean cucumber salad or Thai smashed cucumber salad. But while it's easy to default to whatever vinegar is in your pantry, the type you use can seriously shape the overall flavor of the dish. That's because each vinegar brings its own personality to the table. Apple cider vinegar and rice vinegar lean mildly sweet, adding a soft tartness without overpowering the other ingredients. That makes them perfect for more delicate, summery cucumber salads — especially those with herbs, sesame oil, or even a little sugar.

On the other hand, red wine vinegar packs a punch. It's more assertive, a little sharper, and has that classic Mediterranean-style tang. It works especially well in cucumber salads that include onions, tomatoes, or a hint of garlic — basically, any bold pairing that can stand up to the acidity. Think of it as the vinegar equivalent of turning up the volume.