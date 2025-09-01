You Should Always Splurge On Steak For This Dish

When it comes to preparing steak dishes, you can sometimes get away with using less-expensive cuts. For something like steak fajitas, you can use a more affordable cut since you will be marinating it and adding plenty of other flavors. On the other hand, some dishes are meant to put the spotlight on a high-end cut of steak — one such dish is steak Diane.

Steak Diane, rumored to be named after the eponymous Roman goddess, is seared steak — usually tenderloin – with a creamy pan sauce. The recipe is simple, consisting of only the steak and Diane sauce, which typically has mushrooms, Cognac, shallots, garlic, and herbs. Despite being simple, though, it's a decadent dish. Originally it was served in fancy restaurants — in the '50s and '60s it was often prepared right in front of the diner, with the waiter lighting it on fire on a little trolley brought up to the table.