This Easy Spicy Sauce Takes Your Breakfast Sandwich To The Next Level
When your on-the-go breakfast sandwiches start to feel predictable, spicy mayonnaise is the upgrade you didn't know you needed. With just three ingredients — mayonnaise, your favorite hot sauce, and a squeeze of lemon or lime juice — you can whip up a condiment that instantly takes a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from good to unforgettable.
The beauty of this sauce lies in its simplicity. Mayo brings creamy richness, hot sauce delivers heat and tang, and citrus adds the right touch of brightness to balance everything out. Stir them together in less than a minute, and you have a bold spread that's far more exciting than plain mayo or butter. The flavor clings to bread, melts into eggs, and cuts through the heaviness of cheese, tying the whole sandwich together. If mornings usually feel rushed, make a batch ahead of time and store it in the fridge — it will keep for about four days. Once you try it, you might find yourself reaching for it at lunch and dinner too, since it works just as well with wraps, grilled chicken, or even fries on the side.
Fun variations to keep it interesting
The best part about spicy mayo is how customizable it is. Hot sauce can completely transform mayo, and there are so many different types of hot sauce to choose from. If you like a little kick without too much burn, try mixing mayo with sriracha for a sauce that's both smooth and flavorful — the slight sweetness of sriracha pairs perfectly with the rich creaminess of eggs, creating the ultimate egg sandwich recipe. If you prefer smoky heat, swap in chipotle hot sauce or even a spoonful of canned chipotle in adobo.
For a tangy twist, add a splash of pickle brine or a little Dijon mustard. Garlic lovers can stir in minced fresh garlic or a dash of garlic powder for extra depth, while those who want it sweeter might drizzle in a touch of honey (or hot honey to keep the sweet heat vibe strong). Adjust the citrus to taste, or skip it if you prefer a creamier finish. You don't need exact measurements — start with a spoonful of mayo, a squeeze of hot sauce, and a little citrus, then tweak it until the spread tastes right to you. Keep a small jar in the fridge and experiment throughout the week. A simple tweak can turn a breakfast sandwich into a totally different flavor experience, keeping mornings from ever feeling boring again.