This Easy Spicy Sauce Takes Your Breakfast Sandwich To The Next Level

When your on-the-go breakfast sandwiches start to feel predictable, spicy mayonnaise is the upgrade you didn't know you needed. With just three ingredients — mayonnaise, your favorite hot sauce, and a squeeze of lemon or lime juice — you can whip up a condiment that instantly takes a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from good to unforgettable.

The beauty of this sauce lies in its simplicity. Mayo brings creamy richness, hot sauce delivers heat and tang, and citrus adds the right touch of brightness to balance everything out. Stir them together in less than a minute, and you have a bold spread that's far more exciting than plain mayo or butter. The flavor clings to bread, melts into eggs, and cuts through the heaviness of cheese, tying the whole sandwich together. If mornings usually feel rushed, make a batch ahead of time and store it in the fridge — it will keep for about four days. Once you try it, you might find yourself reaching for it at lunch and dinner too, since it works just as well with wraps, grilled chicken, or even fries on the side.