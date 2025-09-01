The Bloody Mary's Original Name Was Somehow Even More Gruesome

Have you ever heard of that urban legend in which if you stand in front of a mirror and chant "Bloody Mary" three times, a spirit with that name is going to appear behind you? After getting a slight chill from the creepy story, you might be able to appreciate how good a name it is for the iconic blood-red cocktail. Bloody Marys are strong, bold, and in lieu of scaring the bejesus out of you — the pungent seasoning-packed vodka cocktail assaults your senses with heat instead. However, if you think that the name is plenty gruesome, the original name is going to ick you out even more: a Bucket of Blood.

The drink's story starts in 1920s Paris, where a French bartender named Fernand Petiot supposedly mixed up the very first version of what we now call the Bloody Mary. But forget the elaborate concoctions you see today loaded with a dozen ingredients – Petiot kept things simple: just vodka and tomato juice. When a patron saw the blood-red color, he was instantly reminded of a club in Chicago with a pretty evocative name, the Bucket of Blood (also written as the "Bloody Bucket" in some accounts).

It's only when the Bucket of Blood crossed the pond in the '30s that it gained its now-famous name (it went by "Red Snapper" for a time, though that name now refers to a gin-based version). The story goes that George Jessel, a talented comedian who regularly visited the 21 Club in New York, ordered a drink made from half tomato juice, half vodka — but he gave it a different name: the Bloody Mary. But why that particular name? That's where things get interesting.