The Absolute Best Instant Latte Mix Is For Dark Chocolate Lovers
If you're a coffee lover with limited time for making rich, delectable espressos, mochas, and lattes at home, there's a really good option out there: instant latte mixes. They come in various versions, each tailored to the specific type of espresso drink you crave. To refine our search for the best brand on the market, we tested several options, ultimately ending up with a ranked list of 12 instant latte mixes. We discovered considerable differences in the quality, ingredients, flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel of each mix we analyzed, with one clearly earning the top spot: Laird Superfood Mocha Instant Latte.
Several traits contributed to that choice, most importantly the somewhat unusual ingredients and the related flavors and health values they bring. First of all, the all-in-one nature of the Laird mocha instant latte mix makes it super easy to stir and go, requiring only water to create a creamy cup of deep cocoa flavor. The creaminess comes from coconut milk powder inside the mix — no need to add a liquid component for silky texture.
However, the real magic involves an unexpected ingredient for a packaged latte mix: the presence of potent and powerful adaptogenic mushrooms, including organic lion's mane, chaga, cordyceps, and maitake mushroom extracts. These types of mushrooms are prized for their potential to support focus, immunity, and stress responses — and each cup of Laird mocha latte includes about 500 mg of this secret ingredient.
What's in that mocha latte mix
Other ingredients making Laird's instant mocha latte stand out include premium freeeze-dried robusta coffee, a touch of sea salt, and organic coconut sugar plus monk fruit extract, which contribute sweetness without standard granulated sugar or sugar substitutes. It's all real ingredients, making this mix an anomaly compared to others harboring artificial additives and potentially chalky textures. This is a premium product all-around, so expect a higher price — though not as much as you might imagine. The Laird Superfood Mocha Instant Latte is currently available on Amazon for $19, providing seven servings of mocha latte.
To create this drink, scoop about 1/3 cup mocha latte mix into 12 ounces of hot water, then stir and enjoy. Feel free to froth it up for extra thickness, pour it over ice for a cold mocha, or pop it in the blender with ice for a slushy texture. Though package directions indicate water, you can also use milk or a plant-based alternative.
Our Tasting Table tester tried it both ways, first with hot water and then separately with oat milk, frothing each time. They were pleasantly surprised that it frothed well even when using plain water, per packet directions, and that oat milk wasn't necessary to create a deeply flavorful, thickly textured drink — like healthy dessert in a cup. However, she also notes how this Laird instant mocha latte really is richer than other brands, and that "you should be a fan of dark chocolate and strong cacao if you're going to buy this mix."