The Absolute Best Instant Latte Mix Is For Dark Chocolate Lovers

If you're a coffee lover with limited time for making rich, delectable espressos, mochas, and lattes at home, there's a really good option out there: instant latte mixes. They come in various versions, each tailored to the specific type of espresso drink you crave. To refine our search for the best brand on the market, we tested several options, ultimately ending up with a ranked list of 12 instant latte mixes. We discovered considerable differences in the quality, ingredients, flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel of each mix we analyzed, with one clearly earning the top spot: Laird Superfood Mocha Instant Latte.

Several traits contributed to that choice, most importantly the somewhat unusual ingredients and the related flavors and health values they bring. First of all, the all-in-one nature of the Laird mocha instant latte mix makes it super easy to stir and go, requiring only water to create a creamy cup of deep cocoa flavor. The creaminess comes from coconut milk powder inside the mix — no need to add a liquid component for silky texture.

However, the real magic involves an unexpected ingredient for a packaged latte mix: the presence of potent and powerful adaptogenic mushrooms, including organic lion's mane, chaga, cordyceps, and maitake mushroom extracts. These types of mushrooms are prized for their potential to support focus, immunity, and stress responses — and each cup of Laird mocha latte includes about 500 mg of this secret ingredient.