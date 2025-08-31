Low-Fat Milk Is More Than Just Watered-Down Dairy

You wouldn't be the first to wonder why a product as simple as milk can have several different types. Whole milk, 2%, skimmed — it seems like a lot to choose from, but the bottom line is pretty straightforward: The labelings simply refer to the level of fat within the milk. Lower-fat options are great for anyone watching their weight or reducing fat in their diet. However, some people have taken to calling them "watered-down dairies". Not only is that unfair — it's totally wrong.

At dairies, workers spin raw milk at high speeds in centrifuges to separate the milk fat (also called butterfat) from the liquid. Then, they just add back the fat to the liquid in different proportions. To make reduced-fat milk, 2% of the fat is added back (that's why it's called "2% milk"). For low-fat milk it's 1%, and so on. As you can see, not a drop of water is added throughout the entire process.

What if the dairy actually adds water? The FDA is going to shut that down very quickly. It has specific rules on what can be labeled and sold as milk, known as "standards of identity." Dairies can add a certain amount of vitamins, flavorings, and even juice to some milk products — but this is where it stops. Adding water falls outside of these standards, so the watered-down milk literally can't be called milk. So, to package and sell such a product as "milk" would be very illegal.