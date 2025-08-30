The Worst Mistake You Can Make When Freezing Mushrooms

Mushrooms are delicious and nutritious, with an earthy flavor, meaty texture, and uses in many different dishes, including on pizzas, in omelets, soups, stews, and sauces, and all on their own as a side dish. One downside to mushrooms is that they don't last that long. A great way to extend the life of your mushrooms is to freeze them — there's a reason frozen mushrooms are the store-bought staple you need to try. However, there are certain things to avoid when freezing mushrooms, which include not starting with the freshest produce, waiting to freeze them, washing them before freezing, and not cooking your mushrooms before storing them in the freezer.

First, start with the freshest mushrooms possible. Avoid any that are dry, shriveled, rubbery, moldy, slimy, smelly, or have dark or bad spots or any other signs of decay. It's best to set aside a portion of mushrooms right after you buy them to freeze. Mushrooms that are firm and hold their shape are ideal candidates for freezing.

Do not try to freeze raw mushrooms — given their high water content, they will turn mushy when you try to reuse them after freezing. For that same reason, do not wash the mushrooms in water first, as that will just cause them to soak up even more moisture. Instead, wipe off any dirt using a paper towel or a dry brush. If your mushrooms are on the large side (more than 1 inch), cut them into smaller, even-sized pieces.