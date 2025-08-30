The Worst Mistake You Can Make When Freezing Mushrooms
Mushrooms are delicious and nutritious, with an earthy flavor, meaty texture, and uses in many different dishes, including on pizzas, in omelets, soups, stews, and sauces, and all on their own as a side dish. One downside to mushrooms is that they don't last that long. A great way to extend the life of your mushrooms is to freeze them — there's a reason frozen mushrooms are the store-bought staple you need to try. However, there are certain things to avoid when freezing mushrooms, which include not starting with the freshest produce, waiting to freeze them, washing them before freezing, and not cooking your mushrooms before storing them in the freezer.
First, start with the freshest mushrooms possible. Avoid any that are dry, shriveled, rubbery, moldy, slimy, smelly, or have dark or bad spots or any other signs of decay. It's best to set aside a portion of mushrooms right after you buy them to freeze. Mushrooms that are firm and hold their shape are ideal candidates for freezing.
Do not try to freeze raw mushrooms — given their high water content, they will turn mushy when you try to reuse them after freezing. For that same reason, do not wash the mushrooms in water first, as that will just cause them to soak up even more moisture. Instead, wipe off any dirt using a paper towel or a dry brush. If your mushrooms are on the large side (more than 1 inch), cut them into smaller, even-sized pieces.
Cook mushrooms before freezing
You have several options when it comes to cooking your mushrooms before freezing, including steaming, lightly pan-frying with butter, sauteing with white wine, grilling, or roasting. Once your mushrooms are cooked, let them cool off completely. If you want your mushrooms to retain their shape, spread them out on a cookie sheet or baking sheet and stick them in the freezer like that first before removing to a bag or container; then they will remain separate. Otherwise, just store them together in a freezer bag or airtight container. Be sure to label the container with a date — frozen mushrooms are best in the freezer for up to 9 months. You can then defrost them and use in all kinds of delicious mushroom recipes.
For the rest of the mushrooms that you are not planning to freeze, practice the absolute best ways to keep mushrooms fresh, such as wrapping them in paper towels or a paper bag to absorb moisture. And don't store them near any aromatics, or in the high humidity crisper drawer, and try not to stack other items on top of them to avoid bruising their delicate flesh. Stored properly, mushrooms should be good for a week to 10 days in the fridge.