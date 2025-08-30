The ingredients needed are a stick of unsalted butter, 3 cups of sugar, 1 ½ cups of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 3 squares of baking chocolate (unsweetened is ideal, since it will be boiled alongside sugar). For optimal results, consider using Tasting Table's pick for the best baking chocolate. Combine all the components in a pan and stir until melted, brushing the sugar crystals from the sides of the pan with water.

Afterward, cease stirring and let the chocolate icing reach 238 degrees Fahrenheit before placing the entire pan in ice water. Let it cool to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, at which point it will have hardened. Then, all you need to do is beat it with a mixer and pour it over the cake. Since the icing will cool quickly, a sheet cake works best; it shouldn't be used with any kinds where it would have to be applied more carefully. Luckily, even if you have a layer cake recipe you think would go great with this icing, you can easily adjust it to make it into a sheet cake.

Once the icing cools, you'll be left with a delicious sheet cake with thick, rich chocolate icing. While it may seem strange at first if you're not used to it, the uniquely grainy yet moist texture and flavor will make for a wonderful experience that's sure to wow anyone you serve it to.