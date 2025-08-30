Boiled Chocolate Is The Secret To A Unique And Delicious Icing
There may be no dessert more fitting for a celebration than a cake. They've been made as far back as ancient Egypt, which means that they've naturally evolved, with many different types springing up over the years. One earlier kind of cake that we don't often see today involved using boiled chocolate icing.
Thought to have come around in the early 20th century, boiled icing was a simple and quick way to top a cake that required fewer ingredients. Many people who make it today use old family recipes from this time, and those you find online often stem from these passed-down heirlooms. When spooned on top of a cake, boiled chocolate icing forms a much thicker layer than other types of frosting, acting as a fudge-like coating that flakes off in large, decadent chunks. It won't stay on the dessert so neatly as the spreads you might be used to, but it provides a unique and scrumptious flavor that you can't get anywhere else. And, of course, the recipe is simple, meaning you can whip it up yourself in almost no time without specialized equipment. All you need is a pot and a stovetop.
How to make boiled chocolate icing yourself
The ingredients needed are a stick of unsalted butter, 3 cups of sugar, 1 ½ cups of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 3 squares of baking chocolate (unsweetened is ideal, since it will be boiled alongside sugar). For optimal results, consider using Tasting Table's pick for the best baking chocolate. Combine all the components in a pan and stir until melted, brushing the sugar crystals from the sides of the pan with water.
Afterward, cease stirring and let the chocolate icing reach 238 degrees Fahrenheit before placing the entire pan in ice water. Let it cool to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, at which point it will have hardened. Then, all you need to do is beat it with a mixer and pour it over the cake. Since the icing will cool quickly, a sheet cake works best; it shouldn't be used with any kinds where it would have to be applied more carefully. Luckily, even if you have a layer cake recipe you think would go great with this icing, you can easily adjust it to make it into a sheet cake.
Once the icing cools, you'll be left with a delicious sheet cake with thick, rich chocolate icing. While it may seem strange at first if you're not used to it, the uniquely grainy yet moist texture and flavor will make for a wonderful experience that's sure to wow anyone you serve it to.