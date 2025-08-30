The Types Of Seaweed That Actually Belong In Seaweed Salad

Eating seaweed has entered the culinary mainstream, but it's still mysterious on many levels. When creating an entire salad around this salty, savory ocean algae, you definitely want to get it right. That means knowing which types of seaweed are edible and how the flavor profiles and textures differ from one another. For some insight on the topic, we turned to an expert, Chef Mike O'Mara, Food Scientist, Development, and Culinary Innovation.

He shared some tips on which types of seaweed to use for traditional seaweed salad, but also for incorporating it into other salad creations. Many seaweed types can be used, says O'Mara, with wakame perhaps being the most common. It's a great candidate for the primary seaweed salad base, bringing a "subtly sweet but strong flavor and a satiny texture." As for the style of salad best suited for seaweed, he discusses flavor profiles and what seaweed contributes.

"In the quest for flavor balancing, seaweed is a great ingredient for bringing a umami hit if it is lacking from a salad, or complementing what's already there," notes O'Mara, but "the flavor profile best fits with Asian themed salads such as soba noodle salad or anything with a sesame dressing." Wakame isn't the only option, with other common types including nori and kombu. "Nori is typically dried and can be used as a wonderful garnish, providing crisp texture and umami flavor," explains OMara. "Kombu should be sliced very thinly but adds a very rich umami note to any salad."