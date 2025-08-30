The Easy Romaine Swap For An Actually Satisfying Caesar Salad
Whether you like to adorn your Caesar salad with grilled tofu or sautéed shrimp, it's hard to depart from the dish's staple components — the umami dressing, salty Parmesan, crunchy croutons, and crisp romaine lettuce. One expert, however, believes that switching out romaine for another leafy green gives Caesar salad a better bite.
Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan, Founder of Culinary Advisors LLC and host of the Beyond the Plate podcast, knows that romaine lettuce is a quintessential part of a Caesar salad. Still, he thinks kale is the perfect substitute for a more robust dish. "Flavor-wise, kale brings a heartier bite compared to romaine's lighter and crisp bite, which can make salad feel more substantial," he explained to Tasting Table. Kale's earthy, peppery flavor adds heft to the ingredients in a Caesar salad (or even a grilled chicken Caesar salad) more so than mild lettuce. The green's slight bitterness also makes the savory dressing and Parmesan taste even bolder.
Additionally, Kaplan believes that the hardy green creates a more interesting mouthfeel in the salad. "Texturally, it definitely adds more of a chew than romaine," he said. "One of my favorite examples is the kale chicken Caesar wrap at GG's Chicken Shop in Chicago. The kale doesn't just hold up — it makes the wrap sturdier and more satisfying."
Kale gives Caesar salad a timing advantage
Aside from the flavor and texture benefits of using kale in a Caesar salad, Andrew Kaplan says the leaf has more structural leverage than standard lettuce. "I'd say the biggest benefit is how kale holds up," he said. "Romaine wilts fast — toss it with Caesar dressing and within 10 minutes, it's already starting to go limp. Kale, on the other hand, is hearty." In fact, he believes the dish only benefits from sitting in the dressing for 5-10 minutes "because the acid helps to soften the leaves without fully breaking them down."
Kale is the perfect leaf choice when you make your Caesar dressing ahead of time and toss the leafy greens with the dressing long before serving. Not only does this give the flavors ample time to meld together, but the sturdy vegetable turns slightly tender, too. If you do want to toss the salad together right before serving, Kaplan has tricks for softening the greens. "A lot of people think kale is too tough, and the trick may lie in how you prep it. Instead of leaving big, chewy leaves, give it a nice chiffonade or chop it into smaller pieces so it's easier to eat."
Additionally, he recommends easing the hardness out of the green before eating. "You can also massage the kale lightly with a touch of olive oil or dressing; some say this helps soften the texture and makes it a little more tender."