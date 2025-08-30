The Easy Romaine Swap For An Actually Satisfying Caesar Salad

Whether you like to adorn your Caesar salad with grilled tofu or sautéed shrimp, it's hard to depart from the dish's staple components — the umami dressing, salty Parmesan, crunchy croutons, and crisp romaine lettuce. One expert, however, believes that switching out romaine for another leafy green gives Caesar salad a better bite.

Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan, Founder of Culinary Advisors LLC and host of the Beyond the Plate podcast, knows that romaine lettuce is a quintessential part of a Caesar salad. Still, he thinks kale is the perfect substitute for a more robust dish. "Flavor-wise, kale brings a heartier bite compared to romaine's lighter and crisp bite, which can make salad feel more substantial," he explained to Tasting Table. Kale's earthy, peppery flavor adds heft to the ingredients in a Caesar salad (or even a grilled chicken Caesar salad) more so than mild lettuce. The green's slight bitterness also makes the savory dressing and Parmesan taste even bolder.

Additionally, Kaplan believes that the hardy green creates a more interesting mouthfeel in the salad. "Texturally, it definitely adds more of a chew than romaine," he said. "One of my favorite examples is the kale chicken Caesar wrap at GG's Chicken Shop in Chicago. The kale doesn't just hold up — it makes the wrap sturdier and more satisfying."