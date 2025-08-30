The Official State Beverage Of Massachusetts Is A Tart And Refreshing Drink

You might be familiar with your state's official bird or flower, but did you know that many states have an official beverage, as well? It typically coincides with an important agricultural resource for the place that adopted the drink. Florida has its orange juice and Tennessee has its milk. When it comes to the Bay State of Massachusetts, cranberry juice is the official beverage.

Cranberry juice became Massachusetts' official beverage on May 4, 1970, about 40 years after commercial production of the tart beverage began in the state. By then, people in the area had been consuming it for centuries. As you might imagine, meeting demand requires a lot of fruit. According to the USDA, Massachusetts was on track to collect 2.25 million barrels of cranberries from 14,000 acres of bogs in 2024.

This popular fruit is also the official berry of the Bay State, which makes sense when you consider its legacy. Massachusetts' love of the crop is one the reasons that the U.S. produces more cranberries than any other country in the world. The Bay State harvests the second-highest amount in the nation (Wisconsin takes the top spot).