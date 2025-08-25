Why Classic French Sandwiches Are Ina Garten's Gold Standard
In the kitchen, sometimes less is more. Celebrity chef and hostess with the mostest Ina Garten agrees. For a satisfying sandwich, Garten prefers recipes that offer just the right amount of ingredients and leave guests full but not stuffed. She first encountered these kinds of handhelds while traveling in Italy and France. As she shared on Facebook, "Unlike American deli sandwiches, which tend to be so overstuffed you can barely take a bite, these are perfectly crisp baguettes or slices of ciabatta bread, spread with creamy butter and the thinnest layer of salty prosciutto or ham."
Garten may enjoy French sandwiches like jambon-beurre, which is literally just ham and butter, or saucisson sec made with French salami. As Garten pointed out in her post, these are perfect for taking on a Parisian picnic along with a cluster of cherry tomatoes and easy-to-pack sides like carrot salad or herby tabouli (check out our recipe here). For those who don't see a European vacation on their calendars, Garten assures fans that this kind of sandwich is easy to make at home — no flight required.
Choose your sandwich ingredients carefully
With your freshly toasted baguette or sliced boule at the ready, next consider which ingredients will offer the most flavor when building your sandwiches. Ina Garten is known to make pan bagnat sandwiches on ciabatta, layering cheese and vegetables in between slices before dressing the arrangement with vinaigrette. Similarly, a sandwich stacked with slices of pâté topped with sliced cornichons and served with a glass of wine is all you need for a delicious meal that will make you feel like you're on holiday.
Since Garten's favored French- and Italian-style sandwiches may leave you with some room to spare, experiment with a variety of fresh sides and crisp salads to create a beautiful lunch spread, or pack it up for an al fresco meal that you can enjoy in your backyard or a nearby park. A lighter sandwich also means there's a greater likelihood that you'll treat yourself to something sweet after your meal, which is always a win in our book. Black and white chocolate-covered strawberries, for example, can be the tasty accent your Garten-approved sandwich deserves.