Why Classic French Sandwiches Are Ina Garten's Gold Standard

In the kitchen, sometimes less is more. Celebrity chef and hostess with the mostest Ina Garten agrees. For a satisfying sandwich, Garten prefers recipes that offer just the right amount of ingredients and leave guests full but not stuffed. She first encountered these kinds of handhelds while traveling in Italy and France. As she shared on Facebook, "Unlike American deli sandwiches, which tend to be so overstuffed you can barely take a bite, these are perfectly crisp baguettes or slices of ciabatta bread, spread with creamy butter and the thinnest layer of salty prosciutto or ham."

Garten may enjoy French sandwiches like jambon-beurre, which is literally just ham and butter, or saucisson sec made with French salami. As Garten pointed out in her post, these are perfect for taking on a Parisian picnic along with a cluster of cherry tomatoes and easy-to-pack sides like carrot salad or herby tabouli (check out our recipe here). For those who don't see a European vacation on their calendars, Garten assures fans that this kind of sandwich is easy to make at home — no flight required.