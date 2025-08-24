Every Chef Is A Cook, But Not Vice Versa (And Here's Why)

Given the often overlapping roles of professionals working together in the kitchen, it can be difficult to articulate the exact difference between chefs and cooks. However, even though the catchall "chef" and "cook" are titles that do not expressly appear in the kitchen brigade system, the difference between them largely comes down to allocation of roles. In a professional kitchen, chefs are more involved with creative control, responsibility, and direction, while cooks handle the hands-on execution of the chef's dishes with mastery. Typically, chefs begin as cooks and work their way up the kitchen hierarchy over multiple years of industry work.

Beyond instructing the team of cooks, chefs are expected to have an encyclopedic knowledge of cooking techniques and flavor dynamics, representing the highest tier of the hierarchy that comes from years of experience in both cooking and team leadership. Administrative tasks such as scheduling and payroll also often fall to the kitchen's chef in the absence of a restaurant manager. Behind the scenes (i.e., after hours), chefs must also continue updating and reimagining new menus. Also notably, chefs typically (but not always) possess a culinary degree, while cooks often work their way up from lower-level to higher-level roles in the kitchen without any formal outside education.