The Worst Plant-Based Bacon Also Comes With One Of The Biggest Price Tags

Plant-based bacon is trending these days, offering a way to enjoy that crispy bite without the meat. It's an exciting idea, and plenty of brands are competing to win over both longtime vegans and curious meat-eaters. But with so many options on the market, not every version lives up to the hype. Sometimes the packaging and promises feel bigger than the actual flavor.

That was the case with Umaro's Smokey Black Pepper Bacon, which came in last as the worst plant-based bacon in our ranking of seven brands. When we set out to test different brands, we looked at texture, flavor, nutrition, and value — basically, whether it actually felt like bacon or not. Our reviewer found Umaro a little too oily, which made it harder to achieve the crispiness you'd hope for. Taste will always be subjective, but in this case, the higher price tag made the underwhelming parts more noticeable. For comparison, Umaro comes in bulk at about 275 strips per 5-pound case for $117.50 — plenty of product, but not exactly wallet-friendly when the taste falls flat.

Meanwhile, our top choice in the ranking, Thrilling Foods Plant Crafted Bakon, delivers at $16.50 per pack, proving that spending less can actually get you way more in terms of flavor and satisfaction. Still, Umaro has some things going for it. Its recipe leans on seaweed for umami, chickpeas for protein, coconut and sunflower oils for healthy fats, and natural flavors and colors like paprika and red radish juice. Even the salt comes from the ocean. The brand clearly puts thought into sourcing nutrient-rich, plant-based ingredients with sustainability in mind — even if the flavor or texture didn't quite win us over.