The Worst Plant-Based Bacon Also Comes With One Of The Biggest Price Tags
Plant-based bacon is trending these days, offering a way to enjoy that crispy bite without the meat. It's an exciting idea, and plenty of brands are competing to win over both longtime vegans and curious meat-eaters. But with so many options on the market, not every version lives up to the hype. Sometimes the packaging and promises feel bigger than the actual flavor.
That was the case with Umaro's Smokey Black Pepper Bacon, which came in last as the worst plant-based bacon in our ranking of seven brands. When we set out to test different brands, we looked at texture, flavor, nutrition, and value — basically, whether it actually felt like bacon or not. Our reviewer found Umaro a little too oily, which made it harder to achieve the crispiness you'd hope for. Taste will always be subjective, but in this case, the higher price tag made the underwhelming parts more noticeable. For comparison, Umaro comes in bulk at about 275 strips per 5-pound case for $117.50 — plenty of product, but not exactly wallet-friendly when the taste falls flat.
Meanwhile, our top choice in the ranking, Thrilling Foods Plant Crafted Bakon, delivers at $16.50 per pack, proving that spending less can actually get you way more in terms of flavor and satisfaction. Still, Umaro has some things going for it. Its recipe leans on seaweed for umami, chickpeas for protein, coconut and sunflower oils for healthy fats, and natural flavors and colors like paprika and red radish juice. Even the salt comes from the ocean. The brand clearly puts thought into sourcing nutrient-rich, plant-based ingredients with sustainability in mind — even if the flavor or texture didn't quite win us over.
Make your own plant-based bacon at home
If store-bought plant-based bacon leaves you with regret, don't worry — you can easily make your own at home. The best part? You control the flavor, texture, ingredients, and the budget. Homemade versions let you skip the buyer's remorse and get creative in the kitchen.
Plant-based bacon can be made from a variety of everyday ingredients. Think thinly sliced carrots, coconut flakes, or even banana peels. The process is simple: Prep your ingredient, toss it in a flavorful marinade, and then air-fry, bake, or sear until crisp. Carrots turn into caramelized strips; coconut flakes become crunchy, sprinkle-able bacon bits; and banana peels take on a chewy, bacon-like texture — a fun, zero-waste way to enjoy an indulgent bite.
Once it's ready, the possibilities are endless. Sprinkle it over salads, pasta, or avocado toast, or wrap it around veggies or tofu for a smoky twist. Best of all, making it at home lets you fine-tune the recipe until you nail the exact flavor you crave, proving you don't need to spend a hundred bucks just to enjoy a satisfying bite of plant-based bacon.