Perfecting a crab salad begins with perfecting the ingredients, and yes, every single thing counts. Fresh, succulent crab meat should be matched with a dressing that complements its flavors well, and more often than not, it's mayonnaise's distinctive tang that highlights the seafood's natural sweetness. But if you want to take it to the next level, ditch your regular mayo, as kewpie mayonnaise can do an even better job. With more boldness and charm, this staple Japanese condiment is perfect for this dish.

It may not look much like it from their similar colors and textures, but there is definitely a difference between kewpie mayo and regular — and it all comes down to how they're made. Western-style mayo is made with whole eggs, whereas the Japanese version only utilizes the yolks. This may seem like a minor change, but it's the reason why kewpie mayo is so much richer and sweeter, as well as less acidic and more luscious in consistency.

That egg-forward flavor works unexpected wonders on the salad, rounding out every sweet, earthy nuance in the flavor profile — rather than straight-up masking it like regular mayo can. This condiment also offers a subtle tang, introducing a gentle complexity, and with the way it clings onto every morsel of meat and veggies, it's impossible not to have the most enjoyable time when you're eating a crab salad made with it.