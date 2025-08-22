Review: Starbucks' Coco Cold Brew & Matcha Are The Refreshing Pick-Me-Up You Need

Starbucks is currently testing two drinks: the Coco Matcha and Coco Cold Brew. These are part of the company's new initiative to create products that have a greater focus on health and wellness. The two beverages are made with a coconut water base, which offers extra hydration as well as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

To see how customers are enjoying the new drinks, Starbucks is testing them in 400 stores across New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and several cities in the Midwest. I was able to taste-test both drinks at a location in New York City and was even given a QR code to submit my thoughts on the drinks directly to Starbucks. For a grande of each drink, I was charged $5.25 (prices will vary by location), which is a bit cheaper than a regular Iced Matcha Latte and the same price as a cold brew.

As a lover of coconut water myself, I was very excited to try both of these drinks and did a thorough tasting of each. If you want to try them yourself, check to see if your local Starbucks is a part of the 400 stores participating in this trial. Otherwise, the chain has not released any information on if or when these drinks will be available in stores across the country.